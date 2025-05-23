Los Angeles Investment Firm Transom Capital to Acquire SigmaTron International

Los Angeles-based investment firm Transom Capital Group agreed to acquire SigmaTron International Inc. for $18.5 million. An affiliate of Transom will acquire all outstanding shares of the company’s common stock for $3.02 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $83 million. The purchase price represents a premium of 134% over the closing market price on May 20.

“We are excited to partner with the SigmaTron team to support the next chapter of growth,” said Russ Roenick, co-founder and managing partner at Transom, in a statement.

SigmaTron International offers electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam and Taiwan. The company provides electronic and electromechanical manufacturing solutions, including manufacturing and testing services, for all types of electronic printed circuit board assemblies. SigmaTron International was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Transom. Lincoln International is serving as financial advisor for SigmaTron International, and Greenberg Traurig LLP and Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC are serving as legal advisors. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

