Loma Linda Office Building Sold for $17.4 Million

A 94,000-square-foot office building located at 10417 Mountain View Ave. in Loma Linda sold for $17.4 million to a private buyer. The property is 100% leased to the county of San Bernardino through July 2032. It is home to the county’s Child Support Services agency, which originally moved into the offices in 1998.

The building is visible from I-10 and is in proximity to major freeways, including I-10, I-215 and SR-210. It is the largest of 30 office, medical and industrial buildings in the Loma Linda Corporate Business Center, which includes 533,000 square feet of space and has maintained a single-digit average vacancy for the last 10 years.

Brokerage firm CBRE represented the seller, Crowsnest Properties LLC.

Information for this article was sourced from CBRE.