CBRE Arranges $65.2-Million Sale of 200,000-Square-Foot Property in City of Industry

The industrial property was acquired by MSI Computers Corp.

CBRE arranged the sale of a 200,000-sq.-ft. industrial property located at 18045 Rowland Street in the City of Industry, California. MSI Computers Corp. acquired the property for $65.2 million ($326 per sq. ft.) from LINK.

CBRE’s Jason Chao represented MSI Computers Corp. in the transaction.

“This sale highlights the ongoing demand for well-located industrial assets in a market where supply remains constrained,” said Chao, executive vice president at CBRE. “Users are moving quickly to secure space, especially in core submarkets like the San Gabriel Valley.”

Built in 1985, the building features a 26-foot clear height, 18 dock-high loading doors, two grade-level doors, and a newly constructed 4,735-square-foot office build-out. It also offers a private, fenced yard that can accommodate 60 trailers and 56 autos, providing enhanced functionality for logistics and operations.

“This is part of a greater trend we are seeing in the market of users purchasing real estate across all size ranges, including institutional owners like LINK, becoming more open to selling assets in Southern California, particularly older assets,” added Chao.

Strategically located, the property offers immediate access to State Route 60 (SR-60), Interstate 10 (I-10), I-605 and SR-57, ensuring efficient connectivity across the greater Southern California region.

Information sourced from CBRE. To learn more, contact kimberley.hoidal@cbre.com.