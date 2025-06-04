Paul Hasting Adds Preeminent 5-Partner Real Estate Team in Los Angeles

In a move that brings together one of the most highly regarded land use teams in California and Paul Hastings’ elite real estate group, the firm announced the addition of partners DJ Moore, Beth Gordie, Winston Stromberg, Benjamin Hanelin and Lauren Paull in Los Angeles.

The team joins from Latham & Watkins, uniting two top-ranked Chambers practices. The group has extensive experience advising landowners, developers, project sponsors, institutions and utilities throughout California on securing the full range of local, regional, state and federal approvals necessary to permit and construct development and infrastructure projects, as well as compliance with all associated environmental laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, California Environmental Quality Act, California Coastal Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and many others.

“The real estate sector and California continue to be strategic priorities for the firm, and the team brings an extensive track record of success in high-stakes real estate matters across the state,” said Paul Hastings chair Frank Lopez. “They are another fantastic addition to our preeminent real estate platform, further strengthening our ability to provide our clients with premier support on their most complex matters involving real estate zoning and environmental matters and more broadly.”

Moore‘s practice focuses on helping clients obtain and defend land use entitlement and environmental approvals from government agencies for major infrastructure, energy and development projects.

Gordie focuses on advising landowners and developers through all stages of the entitlement and development process, providing counsel to clients on local planning and zoning regulations, complex regulatory frameworks, government approvals and related environmental matters.

Stromberg advises major energy, infrastructure and real estate project developers on land use entitlements, environmental approvals and administrative hearings with a principal focus on litigation arising out of such processes.

A former judicial clerk in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of California, Hanelin has worked on some of the largest development projects in Southern California over the last 20 years. With a focus on major infrastructure projects, logistics facilities, data centers, film and television developments and California Environmental Quality Act litigation, he guides developers and institutions on state, federal and local planning and zoning regulations and defends any litigation that follows.

Paull advises landowners and developers through all stages of the entitlement and development process, counseling clients on planning and zoning regulations, approvals and related environmental matters.

“Paul Hastings’ real estate practice has had undeniable momentum and has differentiated itself as a premier, full-service offering at the top of the market,” said Moore. “We’re incredibly excited to continue our work together at Paul Hastings while offering our clients unparalleled service to meet all of their needs with some of the most impressive talent in the industry.”

Information sourced from Paul Hastings. For more information, contact christophersumano@paulhastings.com.