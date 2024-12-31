Ergobaby Acquired by Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P., a Dallas-based private investment firm, has announced via press release the acquisition of The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc., (Ergobaby) from Compass Diversified. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Ergobaby is the global market leader in premium baby carriers. The company’s ergonomically designed products are designed to provide comfort and ergonomics for both the baby and the caregiver. Through its global workforce of 170 employees, Ergobaby reaches customers across more than 1,800 retail doors and maintains distribution in over 75 countries.

The company’s comprehensive product line includes ergonomically designed baby carriers, wraps, strollers, bouncers, highchairs, maternity and post-partum support bands and apparel, and feeding, sleep and nursing accessories. The company’s product line is designed to support parents and babies through every stage of pregnancy and early development.

Jeff L. Hull, president and CEO of Highlander Partners commented, “This acquisition further emphasizes Highlander’s focus on investing in category-leading branded consumer product companies. As the No. 1 baby carrier brand globally, Ergobaby has tremendous growth opportunities driven by product innovation, market expansion and increased consumer awareness. In addition, we have a strong track record of implementing a ‘buy and build’ approach with our investments, and we see significant M&A opportunities that would complement Ergobaby’s parenting solutions portfolio and business strategy to better serve its customers in the broader juvenile products market.”

Jason Frame, CEO of Ergobaby, added, “We are excited about the new partnership with Highlander and will benefit from their expertise within branded consumer products. The management team is energized, and our pipeline is full of new opportunities. Our brands enjoy exceptional consumer awareness, and we are well positioned to continue our historical success in the foreseeable future.”

Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel to CODI. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP acted as legal counsel to Highlander.

Information for this story was sourced from PR Newswire.