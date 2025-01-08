C4N2 Agency Announces New Leadership Roles

Having first made an impact in entertainment as a music and entertainment agency a few years ago, 2024 has seen C4N2 expand. The agency, founded by Sidon Farris, has announced an expanded leadership roster, with Tiffany Kumar leaving her role as Spotify’s Global Head of Songwriter Relations to join the team.

Kumar previously served as the global head of songwriter relations at Spotify, before taking up a leadership role with C4N2. Her influence helped nurture Spotify’s relationship with songwriters, making her an obvious asset for C4N2 when she came on board.

As the founder of Beat House Publishing, Kumar celebrated a Billboard #1 hit with Future featuring Drake and Tems in “Wait For U.” Beyond her music industry efforts, she is a passionate advocate for mental health, launching initiatives like the Om At Home meditation app and Mindful Staffing Solutions, which offers counseling services within prisons.

Kumar is positioned to play a key role in integrating her unique blend of skills – music, technology and wellness – within C4N2’s future business strategies.

The agency achieved its milestone of $10 million in revenue in 2024. The leadership team, including Farris, Kumar and vice president of sales Jordan Alexander, has now set its sights on reaching a target of $30 million within the next year. The agency’s current talent portfolio includes a roster of culture-shifting creators - from Twitch streamers to international music icons.

“2024 was a landmark year for C4N2,” said Farris. “We set ourselves ambitious targets, branched out into new verticals and helped accelerate the careers of many game-changing clients across multiple industries. The coming year will see our agency continuing to grow, with our team motivated and prepared to meet new targets. With Tiffany taking on a leadership role within the company, we have exciting plans for what lies ahead.”