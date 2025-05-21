The Horror Section Announces Strategic Partnership with Patencio Development

New alliance set to expand horror lifestyle brand through retail and licensing

Los Angeles-based The Horror Section, a fan-owned 360 media company founded by filmmaker Eli Roth, has announced a strategic partnership with Patencio Development. Known for guiding pop culture brands to commercial success, Patencio will serve as a key partner in growing The Horror Section’s retail presence and licensing strategy.

With decades of experience working with high-profile pop culture brands – including Hot Topic, Studio Ghibli and Sega – Patencio Development brings a track record of building lasting connections between brands and fans. The partnership will focus on expanding The Horror Section’s reach through innovative marketing strategies, retail programs and immersive fan experiences.

“Partnering with The Horror Section is an incredible opportunity to amplify Eli Roth’s visionary approach to horror,” said John Parker, CEO of Patencio Development. “Our team is dedicated to delivering products and experiences that ignite the passion of horror fans worldwide.”

The Horror Section is focused on building a robust library of intellectual property and creating a leading horror brand. The company was founded by Roth in partnership with Media Capital Technologies (MCT) to redefine the horror landscape. It is active in film, television, gaming, podcasts and live events.

“John and his team at Patencio have taken fan-favorite properties and turned them into merchandising powerhouses,” said Roth. “The horror community loves collecting, and Patencio truly understands the deep connection between the fans and the films. I have spent the last two years on the convention circuit and met the most incredible artists, and The Horror Section can now channel all that creativity into a powerhouse merchandising partnership with the best of the best.”

More details about upcoming collaborations and product drops will be announced in the coming weeks.

Information was sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact milly@thesubjectis.com.