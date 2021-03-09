President and Chief Executive Officer

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC)

Bill Allen is the president and CEO of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation and its subsidiary, the World Trade Center Los Angeles. As CEO, Allen has led LAEDC to be a trusted convener, thought leader and champion of economic recovery, advancing equity, sustainability and resilience via widely respected research, programs and advocacy. Allen conceived, initiated and supervised the process of developing LA County’s first-ever consensus-built Strategic Plan for Economic Development and personally moderated the 26 public meetings which engaged more than 1,000 regional stakeholders from business, labor, government, education, philanthropy and the community to draft the elements of the plan. In the past 24 months, Allen has led the formation of the LA Digital Equity Action League, which is taking action and convening over 100 partners to eliminate the internet digital divide in LA County for good.