Chief Financial Officer

Vertical Entertainment

Christian Dawahare serves as CFO for Vertical Entertainment, which is a global independent distributor that offers a unique combination of full-service marketing and sales services. Dedicated to providing highly effective and collaborative solutions, Vertical leverages unparalleled relationships to maximize revenue across all streams. The marketing and sales expertise from Vertical’s seasoned team gives content partners a wealth of experience minus the studio costs. With Dawahare as financial steward, Vertical had a strong year last year, winning a Gotham Award for Best Actress for Nicole Beharie’s role in Miss Juneteenth. Previous awards include a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for Molly Shannon’s role in Other People, among others.