Chief Executive Officer

Credit Repair Cloud

Daniel Rosen is the founder andCEO of Credit Repair Cloud, an all-in-one business software platform that helps entrepreneurs to start, run, manage and scale a profitable credit-repair business. It all started when a bank error devastatedRosen’s credit. He started a movement which disrupted the credit repair industry. In the past decade, he’s built a following of over 100,000 entrepreneurs, simplified the process of credit repair, and founded a software company called Credit Repair Cloud that helped nearly 40 people become millionaires and enables thousands of entrepreneurs to grow highly profitable credit repair businesses and change lives.Rosen’s solution gave new entrepreneurs a way to help consumers who were recovering from crisis, putting Daniel and his company in the right place at the right time, and giving his new company momentum as the software that now powers the credit repair industry.