Chief Financial Officer

MarVista Entertainment

Darrell Cross is a media and entertainment executive with a broad finance and accounting background in domestic and international business across various industries including entertainment, technology, and telecommunications. As CFO of MarVista Entertainment, Cross is responsible for overseeing financial operations and growth opportunities, leveraging new business models and capital management. Cross is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Oregon and a Master’s of Business Administration degree from UCLA Anderson School of Management. Before joining MarVista, Cross was the COO/CFO for Wild Card where he was responsible for the financial operations of the company and oversaw the formation of the 3AM Creative Group, a social media marketing company geared towards the development of new forms of content and marketing for modern, global audiences including strategy analysis, positioning and partner analysis integration opportunities.