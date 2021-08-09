Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

CarParts.com

David Meniane has served as CarParts.com’s COO and CFO since March 2019. Under Meniane’s leadership, the company has undergone a profound operational turnaround with record financial growth. Aimed at disrupting the way auto parts are purchased, Meniane has become a leader in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket, restructuring CarParts.com in organization, logistics and finances. Meniane bolstered firm’s relationships with manufacturers and suppliers, reducing supply chain costs, increasing efficiency, and improving warehouse operations. Additionally, he has overseen the doubling of the firm’s distribution center presence to over one million square feet and managed the expansion into electric vehicle parts. As CFO, he led the firm to record-high sales, profits, and stock valuations, as well as increased traffic. Under his watch, CarParts.com is currently the fastest-growing retailer in the sector.