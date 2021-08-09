President and Chief Executive Officer

Evolus, Inc.

David Moatazedi has served as the Evolus president, CEO and as a member of the board of directors since May 2018. Moatazedi’s three-plus years at Evolus have included the successful launch and buildout of a commercial organization, international product approvals and an innovative and successful strategy for a niche, performance beauty market in the U.S. Additionally, Moatazedi aligned with Evolus’ legal team to successfully navigate the resolution of an International Trade Commission (ITC) case in February of 2021, which threatened to remove the organization’s sole product from the market. Despite the ITC challenges and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the world and the industry, Moatazedi maintained his optimism, integrity and business acumen to keep Evolus not just afloat but thriving. He has allowed and fostered a culture of transparency, impact and fun, despite challenges over the last few years.