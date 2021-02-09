Finalist: Cástulo de la Rocha

President and Chief Executive Officer

AltaMed Health Services

Under the transformative leadership of Cástulo de la Rocha, president and CEO of AltaMed Health Services, the organization has grown from a storefront clinic in East Los Angeles into the nation’s largest federally qualified community health center. Employing more than 3,000 people across L.A. and Orange counties, largely from within the communities it serves,AltaMed provides health care to more than 400,000 patients annually. Joining AltaMed in 1977, de la Rocha knew the challenges that the East L.A. community faced when it came to access to affordable health care. His passion for social justice drove his conviction to expand access to care to underserved communities. During his tenure, he has built strong relationships with elected officials and worked alongside them to ensure the protection of the Affordable Care Act and promote affordable health care for all, regardless of immigration status.