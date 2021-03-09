Finalist: Colin Donahue

Vice President for Administration and Finance/Chief Financial Officer

California State University, Northridge

Colin Donahue directs departments that provide essential services to students, faculty, staff, and the community. He oversees university fiscal operations, facility construction and maintenance, police, parking, athletics, human resources, and internal audit. He is also as a member of the CSUN Foundation, the North Campus-University Park DevelopmentCorporation and other campus boards and committees. At CSUN, Donahue is a high-energy, visionary leader seeking meaningful change, not only at CSUN but also throughout the CSU system. Creative and innovative with a financial acumen, he directs campus departments that provide essential services. For the last fifteen months, Donahue has been an integral part of the University’s response to COVID-19 to protect the constituents and ensure the safety of the campus.