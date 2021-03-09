Finalist: Darin Walters

Chief Financial Officer

Burke Williams Day Spas

Burke Williams was founded in 1984, based on the sole idea of providing professional massage in a clean, safe and luxurious environment. Now, with a staff of over 800 people and multiple locations, Burke Williams continues to be the leader in the industry it created, both in size as well as service. As CFO, Darin Walters is an exemplary business leader. His quick mind, insight, and ability to analyze any problem make him a natural at operations consulting. He has a knack for seeing through the clutter and providing workable strategies that put real dollars to the bottom line.