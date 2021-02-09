Finalist: Felicia DellaFortuna

Chief Financial Officer

Buzzfeed

Felicia DellaFortuna is CFO at BuzzFeed Los Angeles, a role in which she works to effectively advance BuzzFeed’s revenue diversification and growth strategy. Applying financial discipline, DellaFortuna drove the company to profitability in 2020 and set BuzzFeed up for future success in the digital media marketplace. This June 2021, BuzzFeed announced plans to go public by merging with 890 5th Avenue Partners, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. DellaFortuna joined BuzzFeed in 2015 after serving as senior director of finance at Viant Technology, the parent company to Myspace, and various financial leadership roles at XIX Entertainment and Ernst & Young. She holds a B.S. inAccounting from Lehigh University.