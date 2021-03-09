Finalist: Greg Seibly

President and Head of Regional Banking

Union Bank

Greg Seibly stepped into his role at Union Bank at the beginning of March 2020. He started at Union Bank right at the onset of the pandemic in the U.S. As Union Bank has navigated through the pandemic, Seilby has spearheaded the effort to ensure that safety, transparent communication and empathy were added to every situation - whether client interactions or internally with colleagues - so that the bank could address the needs of the business and communities. His previous experience taught him a lot about leading through a crisis, which served as a launch point for the combined health, economic and social challenges Union Bank faced this year in addressing the pandemic. For Seibly, the pandemic brought an opportunity to further demonstrate the bank’s support and commitment to colleagues and clients, and a chance to reaffirm Union Bank’s commitment to the communities it serves.