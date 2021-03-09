Finalist: Jacque Davis

Chief Financial Officer

24 Hour Home Care

Jacque Davis is a corporate finance executive with a successful track record of delivering critical financial management and business solution support to mid- to large-sized publicly traded companies in multiple industries. Her specialty is aligning corporate fiscal and business goals for results, partnering with shareholders, owners, investors, and management to design scalable processes and build valuable organizations. Davis understands the needs of private and publicly traded companies and has a solid history of working closely with board members, management, banks, auditors, insurance providers, attorneys, vendors and other third parties. And she dives deeply into revenues, cost of sales, expenses, inventory or other areas to identify savings, cost reductions, and EBITDA maximization.