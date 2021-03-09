Finalist: Janet Moss

Chief Financial Officer

Hollywood Bed & Spring Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Janet Moss has led an impressive career as a controller and CFO for 34 years at Hollywood Bed & Spring Mfg. Co., Inc. Moss has been the key person in managing the accounting and finance departments. She has improved cost accounting programs and continues to provide insightful financial recommendations to the CEO and president. She is responsible for prepping financial statements and relevant reporting systems. She also, manages the finance and accounting team and has helped teach those who did not have an accounting background to become integral accounting team members. She oversees all financial, human resources and information technology to ensure company policies remain current and compliant, and she maintains relationships with banks, the company’s independent accounting firm, insurance brokers, attorneys and key outside alliances.