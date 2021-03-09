Finalist: Mamie Funahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Mamie Finahashi oversees and directs all aspects of Community Partners’ finance and administrative operations. She brings 16 years of experience leading the finances of nonprofit and for-profit organizations. Prior to joining Community Partners, she spent eight years at Los Angeles Universal Preschool (LAUP) where she played an integral role in the design, development and oversight of the finance and accounting department. A graduate of USC’s Leventhal School of Accounting, Funahashi started her career at Arthur Andersen LLP and worked in entertainment for companies such as Fox Filmed Entertainment and Ticketmaster. She has management experience in accounting, finance, auditing, technology and nonprofit taxation. She also currently serves on the board of directors for Danny’s Farm Charitable Foundation and Education Spectrum.