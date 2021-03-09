Finalist: Moe Aboufares

Chief Financial Officer

California University of Science and Medicine

Moe Aboufares has served as COO, CFO, and associate dean of finance and administration for California University of Science and Medicine since April of 2019. He assists and advises the Board of Trustees and president on matters related to overall direction, management and effective administration of operations and is involved in planning activities for the medical school. Along with the president and the dean, he meets with community stakeholders, politicians and other schools and universities to discuss collaborative opportunities. Aboufares oversees all medical school operations with regards to capital planning, facility planning and process optimization, including the design of a new medical school building. He also establishes and oversees the administrative functions of the university by hiring staff and establishing policies and procedures in the areas of HR, finance, supply chain, facility management.