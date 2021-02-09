Finalist: Prem Reddy, M.D., FACC, FCCP

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Prime Healthcare

Prem Reddy, M.D., FACC, FCCP, is a physician, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Dr. Reddy was born into a family of proud leaders in ruralIndia where he learned the values and guiding principles that led to his remarkable accomplishments and generosity. The focus of Dr. Reddy’s work has been to save failing hospitals, turn them into thriving community assets, and give back to the community, gifting hundreds of millions of dollars to causes related to health care and caring for others. Dr. Reddy is double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiology. In 2001, Dr. Reddy formed Prime Healthcare Services with a mission to save hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients. Prime Healthcare now owns and operates 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states and is the fifth largest tax paying hospital system in the nation.