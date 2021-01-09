Finalist: Wayne Lee

President and Chief Executive Officer

Powertec

Wayne Lee is President of Powertec, a global fitness equipment distributor. He oversees all aspects of the business from manufacturing in China to marketing in Europe. He was previously with Deloitte’s Financial Advisory Services providing transactional support to large multi-national fortune 1,000 companies. He is a dual chapter member of Young Presidents’ Organization Global One & Sea Dragon. He is also aVistage International member, and a founding member of the Chinese-speaking chapter based in Shanghai of the Entrepreneur’s Organization. He sits on a network board of the Young Presidents’ Organization and is on the board for the Drucker School of Management at the ClaremontColleges. He also serves on the board for the College of Business Administration and Public Policy at CSU Dominguez Hills, where he taught as an adjunct professor in international business.