Honoree: Judd Tirnauer

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced its guests to innovative California-style pizza. Since then, CPK has become a global brand known for creative California cuisine. Today, CPK is approaching 300 restaurants in 14 countries and U.S. territories. Dedicated to a unique dining experience, CPK is now introducing its “Next Chapter,” featuring reimagined menus, open kitchens, and unique renovations in all restaurants across the country. Judd Tirnauer is responsible for overall financial operations, including financial planning, investor relations, accounting and internal controls. In addition, he is responsible for revenue-generating marketing partnerships and strategic alliance revenue in excess of $20 million.

With over 25 years of progressive finance and strategic planning experience mainly in the restaurant and retail business, including over 10 years in the CFO role, Tirnauer is leading CPK’s financial restructuring strategy, focusing on growth opportunities, and overseeing the accounting and finance teams. He has vast experience in the restaurant and retail industries. Before joining CPK late last year, he most recently served as the CFO for Black Angus Steakhouse in Sherman Oaks, and prior to that, he was with Real Mex Restaurants and Wet Seal. He also spent 15 years at Destination Maternity Corporation, which operated four brands – A Pea in the Pod, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity and Mimi Maternity – and led several projects aimed at reducing operating costs, improving overall margins and EBITDA, reducing debt load and inventory management.