Chief Executive Officer

StartEngine

StartEngine’s CEO, Howard Marks, is an entrepreneur with deep expertise in building companies that focus on content and technology especially in the video game and online game industry. He founded StartEngine Crowdfunding, among the very first to raise capital from consumers to help LA-based startups grow successfully and make LA a top tech entrepreneurial city. StartEngine now helps startups across the United States. Under Marks’ leadership, StartEngine tripled its revenue in 2020 and shows no signs of slowing down in 2021. Over $350 million have been raised on StartEngine to date, more than $200 million of which was raised in the last twelve months alone, making StartEngine the market leader in equity crowdfunding. StartEngine has successfully funded over 500 offerings, raised over $350 million, has a community of over 400,000 investors and a 50% retention rate.