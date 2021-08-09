Partner and Chief Financial Officer

UpRound Partners Inc

After a number of years working in finance leadership roles for a variety of brands, Jang Lee got his first exposure to the e-commerce world at a company that had just gone public. With this experience, he decided in 2020 to start his own fractional CFO practice, UpRound Partners Inc., a financial consulting firm that assists early-stage companies to grow their business. In his role, he works with a variety of companies to develop operating plans, execute on strategy and assists in raising debt and equity. He’s grown this company to over seven employees and continues to grow at a steady pace, working with many hot, new venture-backed startups where his firm recently raised debt and equity into five companies in the last 16 months of operation. He’s also helped companies define KPIs to drive efficient growth.