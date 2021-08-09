Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Weiss was raised in New York and came out to UCLA for his undergraduate degree (B.A. Economics). After college, he worked for KPMG in auditing and consulting before returning to LA to attend business school at UCLA. After business school, he immediately became focused on the middle market and evolved into the role of evolving emerging companies from entrepreneurial to professional organizations, while serving as the leader of finance and operations. Over the course of the last 20 years, he has served entirely as a CFO in Los Angeles with revenues ranging from $5 million to more than $100 million. He led the finance and operations group of Raw Sugar Living, a natural lifestyle brand, on a mission to promote clean and healthy living through products that are good for the body and nourish the soul.