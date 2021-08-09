Karen Flores

Chief Financial Officer

GAN

A quick synopsis of Flores’ 18-month track record at GAN since joining in January 2020 includes closing a two-year audit; getting the company delisted from the London Stock Exchange (AIM); IPO’d on NASDAQ during COVID ($63 million); raising another $105 million through a follow on offering to close on GAN’s first major acquisition (January of 2021); converting from Foreign Private Issuer to Domestic Filer (US GAAP conversion); executing GAN’s first 10K and 10Q in the company’s history; standing up the Corporate Development, FP&A and IR functions; and establishing a shared services function 12 months in the making through a BPO provider in Costa Rica (Auxis).