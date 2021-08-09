Chief Financial Officer

Viant

Larry Madden is a senior financial executive with over 30 years of “hands-on” experience in both fast-moving, growth-oriented companies, as well as highly successful mature businesses. His industry knowledge is broad and extensive, spanning software/technology, media/entertainment, digital media, fashion and marketing services. He also possesses extensive experience in managing and structuring financial and business operations on a global basis. He has extensive M&A experience with over 30 successful transactions led during his career. Madden is also a debt and equity financing veteran with over $2 billion of financing secured during his career. He has significant investor and board relations experience for both public and private companies, including as a board member of a NASDAQ-listed home entertainment company and as CFO of two NASDAQ-listed companies.