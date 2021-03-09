Chief Financial Officer

Phonexa

As Phonexa’s EVP and CFO, Lilit Davtyan shapes the all-in-one marketing platform for calls, leads, clicks, and email from the C-suite overseeing the company’s business development, strategic growth, client relationships, operational transformation, and financial health. She’s equally invested in the community with the company’s Phonexa Cares campaign. Throughout the pandemic, Davtyan spearheaded the company’s community service by honoring first responders with luncheons, funding financially-strapped small businesses, and raising over $50,000 for war victims in Artsakh. Davtyan, who is also a CPA, has over 10 years of experience in business and tax planning. She has worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies in her career and has extensive familiarity with the financial industry. Davtyan received her B.B.A. from Woodbury University and received her Masters of Business Taxation from the Marshall School of Business at USC.