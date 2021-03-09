Branch Manager

Impact Wealth Management

Shortly after graduating with a business degree from USC, Mark Delp opened a fleet management business. He successfully grew that company for several years before selling it and transitioned to a financial advisor role at A.G. Edwards. Over the course of a few years, that firm merged into Wachovia Securities which merged into Wells Fargo Advisors. In 2009, Delp broke away to start his own financial planning practice, Impact Wealth Management. He ended that year with three employees and under $500k of sales. Fast forward to 2021, and he now has 23 people and advises on over $1.2 billion of client assets. Delp was very proud when the firm was large enough to provide tuition reimbursement to its employees. To drive participation, he paid for instructional classes directly. Delp also paid employees their full compensation while they took time out of their normal workday to study for their classes.