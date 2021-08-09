Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Author

boardsi

Martin Rowinski is a technology executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience. His career has focused on developing and implementing strategic processes, deploying new products to streamline services, and improving growth in lead generation and sales in the fields of recruiting, finance, technology, marketing and mortgage lending. He is currently CEO of the executive recruitment firm, boardsi, and author of “The Corporate Matchmaker: Creating A Robust Board Room.” Rowinski created his company boardsi on trust, transparency, innovation, quality and diversity. Rowinski has a passion for helping businesses and executives excel in their industries, which is one of the reasons he and his three other partners founded boardsi. He noticed there was a gap in the process of companies finding executives to fill board seats and executives finding the right companies that align with their background and expertise.