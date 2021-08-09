Chief Financial Office

Crooked Media

Neil Varghese is the CFO of Crooked Media, the destination for progressive conversations about politics, entertainment, sports and lifestyle. At Crooked, Varghese oversees all financial functions of the company, including banking, risk management, FP&A, tax, corporate governance, and compliance. Additionally, he provides strategic guidance for corporate sales, talent/content acquisition, and other enterprise deals. Over the course of his 17-year career, Varghese has worked in various capacities in client service, production accounting, controllership, FP&A, deal analysis, capital raises, wages and benefits, strategy, and operations. His experience has taken him to the largest companies in sports and entertainment and to leadership roles in the emerging virtual reality and podcast space. In addition to his passion for entertainment, Varghese has a deep interest in community service and mentoring. He holds degrees from USC’s Marshall School of Business (MBA) and Hofstra University (BBA).