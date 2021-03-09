President and Chief Executive Officer

NINICO Communications

It’s challenging to have a conversation with Nicholas Adams without being interrupted by a call or text from a top elected official, business leader or member of the press. That’s because Adams has become one of LA’s go-to power publicists. As president and CEO of DTLA-based NINICO Communications, he’s leading the top-rated public relations and advertising agency to new heights this year as the firm celebrates its tenth anniversary. From serving as strategist to major brands and business leaders to coaching venture capital-backed tech startup founders willing to listen, Adams is a well-known and respected advisor in the valley. And partnership takes many forms for Adams. He’s actively involved in the community from Chambers of Commerce and the Rotary Club to being a good steward of his wider industry with the Public Relations Society of America, Association of Marketing Communication Professionals, and American Advertising Federation.