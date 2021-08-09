Owner

Accounting Breeze

Based in El Segundo, Accounting Breeze partners with small to medium business executives to provide them with customized organizational and bookkeeping services, reducing the amount of time they spend on accounting. Led by CEO, founder, and president Nury Gomez, Accounting Breeze’s staff leverages their over 20 years of combined experience in account management, payroll systems, and complex financial reporting to bring peace of mind to small-business leaders. “Accounting Made Simple” by Accounting Breeze lets company leaders creatively develop and grow their business. Many admire Gomez for her boundless positivity, encouragement of others, and her love of her work. Tax season finds her happily holed up in her office well into the evenings, and her certified tax-preparation firm’s social media pages are filled with upbeat messages, tax-return tips, and client praise - as well as photos of her crack-of-dawn workout sessions.