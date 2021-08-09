Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Parkview Financial

As CEO and founder of Parkview Financial, Paul Rahimian manages a national debt fund that provides construction financing to ground-up real estate development projects. Through the private fund, the firm provides short-term bridge and construction loans secured by first trust deeds to developers throughout the United States. Since launching the Fund in 2015, Parkview has successfully executed more than $2.2 billion in financing for multifamily, retail, office, industrial and mixed-use projects. The executed loan size ranges between $5 million and $200 million. Rahimian founded Parkview Financial in early 2009 - during the height of the Great Financial Crisis - and has since originated hundreds of commercial and residential loans, always plying his trademark, hands-on management style. He has been widely recognized as an industry pioneer as he was one of the first to offer complete integration of loan origination and servicing under one roof.