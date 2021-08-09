President and Chief Executive Officer

Rigo Saborio joined St. Barnabas Senior Services in 2008 during the time of the Great Recession when the state and county wrestled with deficits and cutbacks in government spending and services for older adults. St. Barnabas Senior Services faced tremendous financial challenges. Saborio accepted these challenges and within five years was able to steer the organization into financial stability and continue the services in the Mid-Wilshire/ MacArthur Park and Koreatown communities. With an operating budget of just over $5 million in the current fiscal year, under Saborio’s stewardship, St. Barnabas Senior Services strives every day to meet the needs of an ever-growing aging population and help older adults of Los Angeles live well, feel well, and age well with dignity and respect. Saborio’s expertise in the field of aging/ gerontology has added to the success of St. Barnabas Senior Services’ programs and the professionalism of the organization’s staff.