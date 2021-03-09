Chief Executive Officer

Thunder Studios

Led by Rodric David, Thunder Studios is a fully integrated emerging media company operating from its 150,000-square-foot Long Beach media campus that produces content in all forms and provides broad production services to the entertainment, gaming and live event industries across the U.S. and Northern Mexico. Under David’s stewardship, Thunder is passionately pursuing opportunities in the three categories where millennials spend 75% of their time on mobile devices; gaming, social media and entertainment. David has made deals in the XR world and in 2019 and 2020, was awarded patents for his inventions titled “Content - Activated Intelligent, autonomous audio/video source controller.” Commercialization of these patents will be undertaken by Thunder’s technology division, and RBS (Remote Broadcast Studio) is slated to launch in late 2021 with a revolutionary live streaming platform to dramatically empower creators.