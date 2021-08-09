Samantha Ettus

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Park Place Payments

Sam Ettus is co-founder of the Los Angeles Women’s Collective, aimed at supporting women to run for office and win. She serves on the advisory board of the Forbes School of Business and Technology and is the founder and CEO of Park Place Payments. Park Place is a woman-owned company that’s fundamentally changing the experience businesses have with their payment processor through a professional sales force and an award-winning, in-house service team. As a dedicated champion of women, Ettus has devoted her career to advocating and supporting women in the pursuit of their dreams. Thousands of women from C-level leaders to administrative assistants to moms returning to the workforce have benefitted from Ettus’ unique guidance. She finds that spark within each of them and turns it into a fire. In Sam’s quest to help women achieve financial independence, she launched Park Place Payments.