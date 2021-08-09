Chief Financial Officer

Brillio

Sridhar Ramasubbu is a seasoned senior finance and operations executive with over 30 years of extensive experience in managing high-growth, multinational enterprise software and service companies in the technology space. Ramasubbu combines incisive strategic thinking with detail-oriented execution to drive growth and enhanced profitability as well as improved financial processes, systems and controls. He has a proven ability in building effective, high-performing teams across borders and in building bridges between functional and operational areas at all levels. He has experience with both private and public companies and has turned around two start-ups to enhanced profitability. He has managed multi-geography operations, growth and profitability and has IPO experience with NYSE in 1999 and M&A participation of 12 deals.