Susan Stel

Chief Financial Officer

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC)

Susan D. Stel is CFO and treasurer of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC). As CFO, Stel has oversight for financial reporting, cash management, legal and corporate matters, and is the liaison with the LAEDC Executive Committee, the LAEDC Audit Committee, the World Trade Center Board, all LAEDC subsidiaries, and the investment portfolio manager under the direction of the Finance Committee. Stel has extensive financial management experience, including funding, cash forecasting and management, internal control systems, compliance, SEC and public reporting, pension plans, and insurance programs. Stel has guided LAEDC through 16 years of growth and excellence in its nonprofit mission of advancing opportunity and prosperity for the people of LA County. She has held the company’s accounting and reporting to a high standard, setting a foundation for successful audits every year of her leadership.