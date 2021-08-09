Finance Director

City of Carson

Tarik Rahmani is the vice president of finance at the League of California Cities and the director of finance at the City of Carson. His team manages the city’s financial operations with the primary purpose of acting as the financial steward for the public and providing a wide variety of support functions generally encompassed by finance, administration, automation and communication. The department provides support throughout the organization and assists members of the public with city services and information. These functions are critical to the city’s financial stability, as well as the city’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality municipal services the residents have grown to expect. The Finance Department includes Administration, Accounting, Purchasing and revenue divisions. There are approximately 35 full-time and six part-time positions in the Department. Rahmani has more than two decades of experience working in local government.