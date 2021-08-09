Thomas Mone

President and Chief Executive Officer

OneLegacy

For the past 21 years, Tom Mone has served as president and CEO of OneLegacy, the not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) serving 20 million people, 200-plus hospitals and 10 transplant centers in seven Southern California counties (including LA), a catchment area that encompasses a diverse population of nearly 20 million donors and families. During that time, Mone has concurrently served (and continues to serve) as president/CEO of the OneLegacy Foundation, which under his leadership, has helped champion donation and transplantation through education, scientific research and collaboration with community engagement programs and family support agencies that address the very human needs of donor families and recipients. In the past three years alone, the OneLegacy Foundation has donated more than $5.5 million to further research and raise awareness of the power of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.