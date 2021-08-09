Managing Partner/Chief Executive Officer

NMS Consulting Inc.

Trevor Saliba is the founding managing partner, CEO and global head of private equity, M&A and strategy at NMS Consulting, a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm. Based in the firm’s Beverly Hills office, he serves a global client base and currently leads a global team of over 250 professionals across 15 offices throughout the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia. He is the former president of the Los Angeles/Orange County Chapter for the Global Association of Risk Professionals. Current professional memberships include the Association for Corporate Growth - Los Angeles Chapter and the Young Presidents Organization. Saliba has served as the principal advisor on the formation of a new global private equity firm focused on real estate and infrastructure investments with $2 billion in capital commitments, the recent recapitalization of $500 million and the strategic growth plan of a European-based reinsurance company.