Chief Financial Officer

Cos Bar

Veeral Sheth serves as CFO for Cos Bar, a luxury multi-brand beauty retailer of excellence, a position he has held since November of last year, after serving as VP of finance from August 2018. In his career, Sheth has partnered with senior executives and led teams through budgeting, forecasting, and financial analysis of major initiatives across multiple industries, including retail, media, CPG and aerospace. He has also helped organizations implement efficient planning processes to make informed and strategic financial decisions. As a result, companies he has worked with have achieved profitability and revenue growth while gaining enhanced visibility into major KPIs for future planning. He has performed rigorous ROI and financial modeling and analysis that improved organizational decision-making.