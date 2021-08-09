Chief Financial Officer

Scalefast

Yanick Turgeon is a French-Canadian CPA/CMA based in Los Angeles. With the strength of his experience working in both operational and strategic positions, he has developed solid expertise in budgeting and management but also a “think outside the box” approach. He has built an extensive international network and has proven himself as a brilliant leader in creating value and sustainability for companies. As the CFO for Scalefast, one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. specializing in e-commerce, Turgeon works with the founders and investors to ensure a financially sound structure to accelerate the company’s success. His experience, gained by working different positions at L’Oréal Canada and becoming CFO at Lacoste Canada, gave him the international knowledge needed to be recruited by Max Azria himself as the vice president of international finance and accounting at BCBG Max Azria Group based in Los Angeles.