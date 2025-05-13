Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California

CEO & Founder

As CEO & founder of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, Aaron Kirman is one of the world’s top luxury real estate agents, with over $21 billion in career sales and $1.4 billion closed in 2024 alone. Known for record-breaking deals, he’s represented elite properties like The One, which sold for $141 million – the most expensive home ever sold at auction in the U.S. – as well as estates in Beverly Hills, Bel Air and the south of France. With 20 years of industry experience, he is ranked the No. 1 agent in Los Angeles and among the top five in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal. In 2024, Kirman’s team was named Team of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter. A star of CNBC’s Listing Impossible, he is widely featured in top media and advises developers globally. He has demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropy through his partnership with Giveback Homes.

