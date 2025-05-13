Universal Studio Group

Chief Financial Officer

Alex Bobo serves as the chief financial officer for Universal Studio Group (USG), the prominent umbrella brand housing NBCUniversal’s four powerhouse television studios: Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Universal International Studios. In this pivotal role, Bobo is entrusted with the comprehensive financial stewardship of all aspects related to the development, production and distribution of a vast slate of original series across these renowned entities, which collectively produce over 3,000 hours of programming airing globally and own one of the industry’s largest libraries with over 130,000 television episodes.

Bobo demonstrates exemplary leadership, ensuring that USG’s financial strategies are meticulously aligned with the company’s ambitious goals for growth, creative innovation and market leadership. His strategic financial management and oversight have been integral to the success and sustainability of USG’s extensive operations and diverse creative endeavors. Navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape, Bobo’s contributions have been crucial in supporting major projects and enabling USG to maintain its position at the forefront of the television production sector.

Bobo’s tenure at NBCUniversal began in 2011, where he progressively took on various finance leadership roles within its television studio brands, initially with Universal Television. His financial acumen and strategic insight led to expanded responsibilities with the formation of Universal Studio Group in 2020. At that juncture, he assumed the critical role of overseeing the financial health and strategic direction of all domestic studio brands operating under the USG umbrella, marking a significant expansion of his influence and responsibility.

Prior to his impactful career at NBCUniversal, Bobo dedicated six years to General Electric (GE). During this period, he gained substantial experience in corporate finance, notably supporting GE’s Aerospace division. His participation in GE’s prestigious Corporate Audit Staff program, a rigorous rotational financial leadership initiative, was instrumental in honing his expertise in corporate finance, risk management and strategic decision-making skills that have proven invaluable in his subsequent roles.

With 20 years of industry experience, five of which have been in his current organizational capacity, and an educational foundation from the University of Cincinnati, Bobo’s career trajectory is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence in financial leadership. His ongoing work at Universal Studio Group continues to yield a significant positive impact on the company’s financial performance and its standing within the broader entertainment community.

