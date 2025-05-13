Nathan Kimmel Co., LLC

President

Under the leadership of owner and president Carol Kimmel Schary, Nathan Kimmel Company, LLC (NKC) provides U.S.-made fireproofing spray equipment, construction tarps and custom manufacturing solutions to clients locally and globally. For nearly 70 years, NKC has been a leader in industrial and construction supplies. Founded in 1956 and based in Los Angeles, the company has supported major construction projects, including SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, LAX and the World Trade Center. A certified Women Business Enterprise, NKC emphasizes diversity, workforce development and sustainability. In the past two years, NKC has expanded training programs, implemented cost-saving strategies and achieved recognition as a top Magliner dealer in Southern California. The company actively contributes to industry associations and local charities, and its staff helps set national standards for safety and innovation. With over 40 years in the industry, Kimmel Schary continues to lead NKC as a respected and resilient force in construction, committed to community impact and rebuilding efforts after recent wildfires.